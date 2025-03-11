Snub-nosed monkeys seen at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in SW China
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025.
The black-and-white snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden hair monkey, is a national first-class protected animal of China. The species is also on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
