Migrating herons seen in Jicui Town of China's Shanxi
A heron flies in the sky in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)
Herons perch on a tree in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)
A heron flies in the sky in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A heron perches on a tree in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A heron flies in the sky in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A heron flies in the sky in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A heron perches on a tree in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
Photos
