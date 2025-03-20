Migrating herons seen in Jicui Town of China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 08:25, March 20, 2025

A heron flies in the sky in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

Herons perch on a tree in Jicui Town of Fangshan County, Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2025. A number of herons migrate to the town to build nests and breed in the spring, generating a unique ecological landscape. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

