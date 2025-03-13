Endangered seabird guardians boosting wildlife conservation in E China

Xinhua) 09:36, March 13, 2025

HANGZHOU, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Living on a picturesque island, with a view of the vast sea and accompanied by the sound of waves and birdsong, He Jibai, aged 29, has for the past three years done what is considered China's "most poetic job."

Having previously worked in biodiversity research, He has been passionate about nature observation since childhood. After leaving his job in 2022, He discovered a seabird monitoring program on one of the islands of Nanji Islands National Marine Nature Reserve in Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, and joined it during his career break.

Seabird monitors working on the island track the entire reproductive cycle of terns -- from their arrival and courtship to egg-laying, incubation, chick-rearing and departure. Their duties include habitat management, rodent control, monitoring migratory birds and preventing avian influenza. Rodent control is aimed at reducing predatory risks.

Last year, recruitment for this position garnered widespread public attention, with over 6,000 applicants considered, of whom only 12 were selected. This year, in less than four days after the recruitment announcement on Feb. 24, nearly 500 applications were received.

The primary focus of these seabird monitoring officers is the Chinese crested tern, listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and categorized as a national first-class protected wildlife species in China.

In addition to Chinese crested terns, the monitors also closely observe other protected species, such as the great crested tern, which is a second-class protected species in China, rare mammals like the Eurasian otter and the East Asian finless porpoise, as well as several other rare seabirds.

"The work revolves mostly around tern breeding. While it may seem monotonous to outsiders, it aligns perfectly with my expectations, and I thoroughly enjoy it," He said.

According to Fan Zhongyong, a professor at the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and director of the Hangzhou Birds and Ecology Research Society, seabird monitors need relevant knowledge or professional experience to be qualified for the job.

"Since 2017, we have recruited students in ornithology and skilled professionals to strengthen our workforce. Public recruitment also raises awareness about seabird conservation," Fan said.

April marks the peak of bird migration on the island, and the team records passing migratory birds to better understand migration patterns. First-hand data collected via their monitoring efforts serve as foundation for the development of more scientific, effective and targeted conservation strategies.

Fan emphasized that these seabird conservation endeavors also depend on the support of the three nature reserves.

Currently, the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History's Chinese crested tern research team is working closely with Jiushan Islands National Nature Reserve in Xiangshan County of Ningbo City, the Provincial Bird Nature Reserve of Wuzhi Mountain Archipelago in Dinghai District of Zhoushan City and Nanji Islands National Marine Nature Reserve, all of which have made significant contributions to the protection of the Chinese crested tern.

Seabird monitoring seeks to explore new methods for restoring seabird populations in China, protecting and managing seabird habitats, and raising public awareness of seabird and marine conservation.

Discussing the effectiveness of conservation efforts, Fan noted: "Over the past decade, artificial attraction methods have successfully facilitated the recovery of Chinese crested tern populations."

The global Chinese crested tern population had grown from fewer than 50 individuals in 2010 to more than 200 by 2022. In recent years, over 85 percent of the world's breeding Chinese crested terns have been found in Xiangshan and Dinghai, making these two locations in Zhejiang the most crucial global sites for conservation and breeding of this species.

Last year, China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration reported steady growth in rare and endangered wildlife populations, along with improving habitats. Over 100 species -- including giant pandas, Siberian tigers, Asian elephants and Tibetan antelopes showed stable population increases, while flocking bird species saw significant growth in both diversity and numbers.

"This success story provides a model for the global protection of endangered species, especially seabirds," said Chen Shuihua, former director of the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and a former leader of the Chinese crested tern research team.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)