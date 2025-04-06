China's visa-free policies boost inbound tourism

Xinhua) 12:06, April 06, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, April 4 (Xinhua) -- For Giacomo, a young Italian traveler, his first trip to China was a long-anticipated adventure.

After weeks of planning, he finally touched down in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, stepping off a flight from London with one goal in mind -- heading straight to the Shaolin Temple, a Kung fu shrine.

Like thousands of other foreign visitors, he found his journey was made easier by China's expanding visa-free travel policies, which are transforming the way international travelers experience the country.

"The number of travelers from countries like the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Japan has grown significantly. In recent weeks, we've been hosting two to six tour groups daily from these countries, with over 100 foreign tour groups welcomed this year," said Zhang Yi, head of Zhengzhou's border inspection station.

Since November 2023, China's visa-free transit policies have undergone continuous adjustment and optimization. The implementation of the country's latest 240-hour visa-free transit policy at the end of last year has boosted inbound tourism significantly.

With streamlined procedures and extended permitted stay durations, international visitors are now able to experience more of China's rich culture and scenic attractions.

In the first quarter of 2025, Zhengzhou Airport recorded more than 27,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips by foreign nationals, up 115 percent from last year. Of that total, approximately 40 percent of all inbound trips were made without visas, according to the border inspection station.

Many visitors are drawn to cultural and historical sites such as Shaolin Temple, the Longmen Grottoes and Millennium City Park.

Similarly, in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, a total of 1.57 million inbound and outbound trips by foreign nationals were recorded in the first quarter of 2025 across the city's ports, reflecting a 39.5 percent year-on-year increase.

Of that total, over 320,000 travelers entered China visa-free -- a 112 percent increase. Arrivals from the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Malaysia saw the highest growth figures, with respective year-on-year increases of 59.3 percent, 43.9 percent and 46.7 percent.

"The visa-free policies make traveling to China much easier, and border clearance is now much faster," according to a German traveler who arrived in China at Shenzhen Bay Port.

His opinion was echoed by a Belgian bride and her wedding party, who also entered China visa-free to celebrate a traditional Chinese wedding in Guangdong. "We didn't expect the process to be so quick and easy!" the groom's mother said.

Comparable momentum has been reported in several other major Chinese cities.

During the same period, over 601,000 foreign travelers entered China visa-free via Shanghai ports. Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport in northeastern China's Liaoning Province saw more than 24,000 foreign nationals enter the country without visas or through the 240-hour transit visa exemption, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 3,100 percent.

With more international travelers coming to China, businesses are responding by enhancing their visitor services. Zhengzhou Airport has launched an international visitor payment center offering English-language support for mobile payments and foreign bank card transactions. And over 1,500 businesses across Henan Province -- including hotels, tourist sites and shopping centers -- now accept foreign credit cards.

"With the expanded visa-free travel policies, travelers no longer need to rush their trips. They can now fully enjoy their experience in China," Zhang said.

