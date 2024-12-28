Feature: How China's visa exemption policy is changing travel for Southeast Asians

Xinhua) 16:35, December 28, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kerryn Lee May Xin, 27, was prepared to trade Singapore's tropical heat for the icy landscapes of northeastern China. She planned to ring in the New Year amidst snowy mountain ranges and traditional hot springs.

Living in Singapore with her husband, Lee, a Malaysian, is no stranger to traveling in China. Over the past year, she has journeyed to cities as varied as Guangzhou and Shenzhen in the south, Beijing and Harbin in the north, and Chengdu and Chongqing in the west. She has been joined by a growing circle of friends who share her enthusiasm for exploring the country.

Lee attributes Southeast Asia's burgeoning interest in China trips to the country's recent visa-free agreements with countries like Singapore and Malaysia. Since February 2024, Singaporeans have been able to stay in China visa-free for up to 30 days, an extension from the previous 15-day allowance. Malaysia and Thailand have also established mutual visa exemption policies with China, making spontaneous trips a reality. "Now it's truly 'go whenever you like,'" Lee said.

Travel agencies reported that the number of group bookings for flights from Singapore to China in the first half of 2025 matches the total for all of 2024.

Conversely, Chinese are also traveling to Singapore in record numbers. According to the Singapore Tourism Board, 2.89 million Chinese tourists visited Singapore in the first 11 months of 2024, up by 134.1 percent year-on-year.

Based on search data from Singapore-based travelers for the Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 holiday period, global hospitality giant Hilton found a significant surge in interest for China, with 23 percent of Singapore's Generation Alpha (those born in the 2010s) and Generation Z citing strong interest in traveling to China.

"We are also observing an uptick in interest from younger travelers looking to immerse themselves in China's rich heritage, such as in the ancient capital of Xi'an," said Jeremiah Wong from Chan Brothers Travel, a leading travel agency in Singapore, adding that off-the-beaten-path locales such as Xinjiang, Xizang, and Yunnan are also top of travelers' bucket list.

For Lee, this winter trip isn't her first venture to northeastern China. In the summer of 2024, she visited cities like Dalian and Harbin, each offering a unique slice of life. She sailed on a boat in Dalian as seagulls soared overhead, and sampled delicious local dishes, including grilled eel, in a Korean community in Shenyang.

Yet, her experience with China's bathhouse culture left the deepest impression.

In northeastern China, bathhouses are more than places to relax -- they are social hubs. Lee had heard tales from colleagues about the tradition of "scrubbing" in bathhouses, where guests are meticulously cleaned and massaged. When she visited a bathhouse for the first time, she was initially hesitant about undressing in a public space. But as she experienced the detailed service and welcoming atmosphere, she quickly adapted.

Social media platforms like Xiaohongshu (a popular lifestyle social media platform), TikTok and YouTube have been instrumental in showcasing China's attractions. Scenic spots featured in Chinese dramas have become trendy destinations for Chinese Singaporeans, who then share their experiences online in English, broadening the appeal to non-Chinese-speaking communities.

China's infrastructure is another major draw for foreign travelers. Enhanced mobile payment options now allow visitors to link overseas bank cards to platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay, simplifying transactions. Apps such as 12306 for train bookings and Xiaohongshu for travel tips make planning seamless.

Lee recalls her first encounter with China as a teenager attending a summer camp in Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province. Back then, limited online information gave China an air of mystery and detachment from her peers. However, upon visiting, she discovered a country bustling with modern cities, efficient logistics, and a warm and welcoming spirit.

Taxi drivers, for instance, often chat with her and eagerly recommend local delicacies and attractions upon learning she's a foreign visitor. "They're genuinely trying to share!" Lee said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)