China's visa-free policy spurs tourism surge from South Korea

Global Times) 10:48, December 03, 2024

A visa-free policy launched by China has sparked an inbound tourism boom from South Korea, with a sharp increase in bookings for trips to the country. Ctrip, one of China's largest online travel agencies, reported on Monday that from November 8 to December 2, the number of bookings from South Korea surged by over 150 percent compared to the same period last year, with month-on-month growth of around 15 percent.

Ctrip's data showed that Shanghai emerged as the most popular destination for South Korean travelers, with bookings jumping by more than 180 percent year-on-year and over 40 percent month-on-month.

Other cities across China, known for their diverse cultural and natural attractions, are also seeing a surge in interest.

"China's rich tourism resources, from the Changbai Mountains in Northeast China's Jilin Province to Zhangjiajie in Central China's Hunan Province, are drawing South Korean tourists," Zhang Lingyun, executive editor-in-chief of Tourism Tribune, told the Global Times on Monday. "The convenience of the visa-free policy, combined with the two countries' proximity as neighbors, is encouraging more South Koreans to visit China."

Ctrip's figures revealed that from November 8 to December 2, nearly 40 percent of bookings from South Korea were for weekend travel, with most South Korean tourists visiting Chinese cities like Qingdao, Beijing, and Dalian for short trips.

The visa-free policy signals China's commitment to opening-up, which not only benefits China's tourism industry but also facilitates greater exchanges between China and South Korea, Zhang said.

Starting from November 30, 2024, ordinary passport holders from 38 countries within its visa-free arrangement, including the newly added nine countries, can enter China without a need to apply for a visa for the purposes of business, tourism, family visits, exchanges, and visits and transit, with stays of no more than 30 days, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, Chinese airlines have responded to the growing demand. Shandong Airlines, for instance, reported a 20 percent increase in flight bookings within five days of the policy's implementation. The airline, which already operates flights from Jinan, Qingdao, and Yantai to Seoul, is now running up to 18 daily round-trip flights to accommodate the influx of South Korean visitors, China News Service reported.

