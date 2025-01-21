Foreign tourists flock to China, boosted by expanded visa-free policy

January 21, 2025

With the liberalization of the 240-hour visa-free policy, going to Shanghai after work on Fridays has become a new trend for many travelers. Expanding the visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and shows its confidence on the global stage. Why are foreigners choosing Shanghai as their first stop in China? Let's take to the streets to find out.

