Home>>
Foreign tourists flock to China, boosted by expanded visa-free policy
(People's Daily App) 13:19, January 21, 2025
With the liberalization of the 240-hour visa-free policy, going to Shanghai after work on Fridays has become a new trend for many travelers. Expanding the visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and shows its confidence on the global stage. Why are foreigners choosing Shanghai as their first stop in China? Let's take to the streets to find out.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China's visa-free policy fosters deeper understanding and ties with Malta, says tourism official
- China welcomes influx of Japanese tourists following visa-free policy
- China records 20.115m visa-free entries in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent
- Visa-free trips to China double in 2024
- Inbound visits surge as nation extends visa-free policies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.