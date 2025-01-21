Interview: China's visa-free policy fosters deeper understanding and ties with Malta, says tourism official

VALLETTA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's visa-free policy offers the rest of the world a good chance for "much better understanding of the real China," Carlo Micallef, chief executive officer of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Micallef lauded the policy as a testament to China's commitment to opening up further to the world and welcoming global tourists.

Announced on Nov. 22 last year, the policy allows ordinary passport holders from nine more countries, including Malta, to enter China visa-free for up to 30 days. The one-year trial, starting Nov. 30, covers visitors for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, exchanges and transit.

"It is a welcome development for the Maltese to visit China, both on holiday and for business," because it makes the planning of a trip become "much easier and more attractive," he said.

He emphasized that the initiative enables visitors to see China's beauty and advancements firsthand, fostering deeper understanding and connections. According to Micallef, such firsthand experiences help counter potential misunderstandings influenced by Western media.

"When you see it with your own eyes, you get the real China, not as something which is adapted for foreign countries," Micallef said, expecting the policy to lead to more cultural and economic exchanges.

Describing tourism as the best way for people to connect, Micallef said, "When people come together, a lot of barriers, misunderstandings or misconceptions are thrown away. That is the beauty of travel."

Reflecting on Malta-China relations, Micallef shared his father's visit to China in the 1970s as one of the first Maltese politicians to travel there. He also recounted his own visits to an array of Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, beginning in 2006, during which he witnessed China's remarkable social and economic transformation.

"I am confident that more Maltese will travel to China, and we will welcome more Chinese tourists to Malta," Micallef said, attributing this optimism to the strong friendship between the two nations and the new visa-free policy.

Hailing the policy as a "very positive development" for bilateral relations, Micallef expects it to enhance cooperation between the two nations in sectors of tourism, culture, business and people-to-people exchanges.

The initiative, he believes, will strengthen ties between the two nations and open new opportunities for mutual exploration and understanding.

