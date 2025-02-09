Interview: Thailand-China visa exemption spurs tourism boom, cultural exchanges, says Thai official

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, speaks during an interview in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The mutual visa exemption agreement between Thailand and China has significantly deepened tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations, a Thai tourism official said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Chinese tourists remained Thailand's largest international arrival last year, while Chinese destinations, particularly Harbin, a city in northeastern China, have been gaining popularity among Thai travelers, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said.

Since the Thailand-China visa exemption agreement officially took effect in March 2024, bilateral tourism exchanges have flourished.

According to data from the China Cultural Center in Bangkok, the number of Thai visitors to China surged by 493.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of last year. Meanwhile, figures from Thailand's tourism authorities indicated that 6.73 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand in 2024, marking a 91.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Thapanee emphasized that the rising number of Chinese tourists has not only generated revenue and employment for Thailand, but also driven growth in key economic sectors such as tourism services, agriculture, and food production.

Tourists can now search for and plan trips to their dream destinations more easily thanks to online travel platforms and direct flight connectivity, she said, citing Harbin's ice and snow tourism as an example of an increasingly popular attraction among Thai visitors.

Recalling her recent visit to the Harbin city, Thapanee expressed her fascination with its picturesque winter landscape, a stark contrast to Thailand's tropical climate.

"It was my first time experiencing Harbin's enchanting ice and snow scenery, and facing temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius in January was a truly unique experience," she said.

As the Ninth Asian Winter Games is underway in Harbin, Thapanee extended her best wishes to all participating athletes and expressed confidence in China's extensive experience in hosting world-class events, praising its outstanding track records with the Beijing Olympics Games in 2008 and other international competitions.

To mark the golden jubilee for Thai-China friendship, Thapanee said the TAT plans to organize year-round events, beginning with earlier Chinese New Year grand celebrations across the kingdom, to highlight the two countries' deep-rooted ties while also showcasing Thailand's charm, including its hospitality, cuisine, cultural experiences and adventure activities.

With sports tourism now being another major focus, Thailand will host major sporting events, including marathons, trail running, motorcycle racing and other world-class competitions, to draw more Chinese sports-loving visitors, she added.

Addressing concerns over recent safety issues affecting travel, she emphasized Thailand's commitment to providing a secure environment for all travelers.

She said the Thai government and law enforcement agencies are actively taking steps, leveraging technology, including AI-powered surveillance and multilingual support via hotlines and mobile applications, to further enhance tourist safety.

