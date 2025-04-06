China's Dunhuang culture shines in Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:07, April 06, 2025

ULAN BATOR, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Dunhuang culture has shined in Ulan Bator, playing a role in cultural exchanges between China and Mongolia.

A Dunhuang culture event was being held here, attracting spectators of the two countries.

"Mongolia and China value close cooperation between the two governments and friendship between the two peoples. Cultural exchanges provide an excellent opportunity to experience and understand each other's history and culture," said Purevdorj Bukhchuluun, deputy chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia.

Shen Minjuan, Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, said that the event represented a new chapter of cultural exchanges between the two good neighbors.

The event featured an immersive digital exhibition and display of mural clothing.

