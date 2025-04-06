China's Dunhuang culture shines in Mongolia
ULAN BATOR, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Dunhuang culture has shined in Ulan Bator, playing a role in cultural exchanges between China and Mongolia.
A Dunhuang culture event was being held here, attracting spectators of the two countries.
"Mongolia and China value close cooperation between the two governments and friendship between the two peoples. Cultural exchanges provide an excellent opportunity to experience and understand each other's history and culture," said Purevdorj Bukhchuluun, deputy chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia.
Shen Minjuan, Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, said that the event represented a new chapter of cultural exchanges between the two good neighbors.
The event featured an immersive digital exhibition and display of mural clothing.
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Dunhuang, a crucial Silk Road hub between East and West': Cambridge professor
- Dunhuang culture a bond of inter-civilization exchanges
- China kicks off construction of Dunhuang timing station
- I do research in Dunhuang -- Neil Schmid
- China's Dunhuang Academy awarded by UNESCO
- How ancient city on Silk Road attracts global fans
- 'Dunhuang-style' rollerblader wows Zhejiang
- Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang enters peak tourist season
- Protecting Dunhuang's ancient heritage through digital tech
- Dunhuang celebrates naming of asteroid after Chinese archaeologist
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.