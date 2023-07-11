Dunhuang celebrates naming of asteroid after Chinese archaeologist

Ecns.cn) 16:24, July 11, 2023

Renowned Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi delivers a speech during a ceremony held in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Asteroid 381323, discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was named "the Star of Fan Jinshi "on Monday with the approval of the International Astronomical Union's Working Group Small Bodies Nomenclature on May 14, 2021.

