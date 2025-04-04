China, U.S. hold military maritime consultative agreement working group meeting

Xinhua) 09:50, April 04, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and U.S. militaries held the 2025 China-U.S. Military Maritime Consultative Agreement working group meeting in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday, the Chinese navy said on Thursday.

On the basis of equality and respect, the two sides conducted candid and constructive exchanges on the security situation in maritime and aerial domains since the last working group meeting, said the Chinese navy on its official social media account.

They evaluated the execution of the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters and discussed measures to improve maritime military security between the two countries.

The Chinese side emphasized that the safety of naval vessels and aircraft is inseparable from national security. It pointed out that U.S. military ships and aircraft have been conducting reconnaissance, surveys, and high-intensity drills in the sea and air spaces around China, which are prone to cause misunderstandings and miscalculations and jeopardize China's sovereignty and military security.

The Chinese military will continue to respond to all dangerous provocative actions in accordance with laws and regulations, resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the Chinese navy.

