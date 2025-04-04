Peach blossom tourism, cultural festival kicks off in Nyingchi, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:30, April 04, 2025

People enjoy the scenery during a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People attend a parade of a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A singer performs during a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows peach blossoms in Duodang Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Actors perform during a parade of a peach blossom tourism and cultural festival in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. A peach blossom tourism and cultural festival kicked off in Nyingchi on Thursday. More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held during the one-month event. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)