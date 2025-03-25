Spring scenery across China

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists enjoying flowers at Qianduo scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Cyclists ride in a peach garden in Pingpu Township of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

People view cherry blossoms on the campus of Nanjing Forestry University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 24, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists viewing cherry blossoms on Jianzhen Road in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at Jimian Village in Fengdu Township, Gutian County, east China's Fujian Province, March 23, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

Hanfu lovers visit a scenic spot in Shuangliu District of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at Taoyuan Village in Baishuiyang Township of Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A cruise ship sails in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan county, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 24, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a sightseeing train through a sea of rapeseed flowers at a scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 23, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists enjoying flowers at Qianduo scenic spot in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists enjoying flowers at Qianduo scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Shi Daozhi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at Xinlihe Park in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2025. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

