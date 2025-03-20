Spring scenery across China

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows peach flowers blooming near the White Pagoda at the Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows people enjoying flowers near the White Pagoda at the Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows people taking photos of flowers near the White Pagoda at the Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows mandarin ducks swimming in water at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows people enjoying flowers at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows people taking boats to enjoy flowers at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

People enjoy flowers at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People take boats to enjoy flowers at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows magnolia flowers blooming near the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken with cellphone on March 19, 2025 shows people visiting the Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows people enjoying peach blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A vessel sails through a section of the Yangtze River in the Xiling Gorge, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy spring scenery in Zhonghua Village, Jingguan Town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows the scenery of Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the blooming rapeseed flowers at a field in Ligang Village, Xiage Town, Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

People enjoy tabebuia chrysantha blossoms at Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Students fly kites in Longhui Township, Dachuan District, Dazhou City, southwest Sichuan Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows kapok flowers along the banks of the Yong River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

Tourists dressed in traditional Hanfu attire take photos with peach blossoms in Wenyong Village, Fuxin Town, Mianzhu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 18, 2025. (Photo by Wang Ping/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures with blossoms at a garden in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

A tourist takes pictures of blossoms at an apricot orchard in Xubeizhang Village, Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, March 18, 2025. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the rapeseed flowers at the terraced fields of Changtanhe Dong ethnic Township in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall with blooming kapok flowers in the foreground in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows the Guangzhou municipal government building with blooming kapok flowers in the foreground in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows kapok flowers in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A woman and her child enjoy the scenery of blossoms at a park in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

