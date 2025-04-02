Senior Chinese legislator urges sound implementation of newly-revised NPC deputy law

Xinhua) 08:24, April 02, 2025

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a launching ceremony for this year's first term of study sessions for NPC deputies in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislator Li Hongzhong on Tuesday called for sound understanding and implementation of the newly-revised Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a launching ceremony for this year's first term of study sessions for NPC deputies.

Li urged people's congresses deputies to fulfill their duties with a focus on the overall work of the Party and the country, promote the high-quality development of people's congresses work, and foster closer ties with the people.

