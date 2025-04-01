Home>>
Fujian coast guard conducts law-enforcement patrols in waters surrounding Dongyin, Wuqiu islands
(Xinhua) 16:21, April 01, 2025
FUZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province organized its vessel formations to conduct comprehensive law-enforcement patrols in waters surrounding the islands of Dongyin and Wuqiu on Tuesday, said the China Coast Guard (CCG).
The drills focused on identification and verification, inspection and capture, and control and expulsion operations against unwarranted vessels, according to a statement posted on the website of the CCG.
The drills were aimed at testing rapid response and emergency handling capabilities of the coast guard, the CCG said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard strengthens crackdown on maritime crimes
- China Coast Guard monitors Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao
- China expels Philippine vessels for unlawfully entering waters near Tiexian Jiao
- Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen
- China Coast Guard patrols around Huangyan Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.