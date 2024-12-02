Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 09:12, December 02, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Saturday conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding area.
The CCG said in a statement on Saturday that it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding area, and strengthened the management and control of the relevant waters since November, vowing to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
