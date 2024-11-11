China Coast Guard vows to strengthen patrols, law enforcement in territorial waters off Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 13:31, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Sunday that it will continuously strengthen patrols and law enforcement in territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and relevant waters.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the CCG said that Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China's territory. For a long time, China has exercised sovereignty and jurisdiction over Huangyan Dao in a continuous, peaceful and effective manner, it said.

For some time, the Philippines has repeatedly dispatched military and coast guard vessels and aircraft, and public service ships to intrude into the sea and airspace near Huangyan Dao, causing disturbances and provocations, which seriously violate China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.

The Philippine side has also incited fishing vessels to illegally operate in the lagoon of Huangyan Dao, it added.

The CCG will continuously strengthen patrols and law enforcement in territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and relevant waters. It will resolutely maintain order in these waters, protect the ecological environment and biological resources, and safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, it said.

