China Coast Guard vessels patrol in waters adjacent to Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 10:55, August 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels Hebao (R) and Wanshan on a tugging drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels Wanshan (L, above) and Hebao on a tugging drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers drop a dinghy aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on June 19, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers amuse themselves at the reading room aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on July 19, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers aboard a dinghy are on their way to visit fishermen operating in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao on July 4, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers aboard a dinghy conduct a maneuver drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao on June 19, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels Hebao (above) and Wanshan on a fuel refilling drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels Hebao (R) and Wanshan on a fuel refilling drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers review the admission oath of the Communist Party of China aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao on June 30, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A law enforcer is on the watch at night aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on June 22, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers enjoy the sunset view aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao on June 23, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels Chuanshan (below) and Hebao on a drill in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers on a drill retract cables aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on June 30, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A law enforcer throws a cable for docking aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on July 11, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Law enforcers on a drill retract cables aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao on June 30, 2024.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao.

The CCG vessel Hebao completed a patrol task in the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao this July. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers endeavoured on the line of duty in a circumstance of high temperature, humidity and salinity for weeks to uncompromisingly safeguard China's territorial sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)