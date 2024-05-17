China monitors Philippine vessels illegally gathering in waters off Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 09:32, May 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows one of several Philippine ships gathering illegally and conducting activities irrelevant to legitimate fishing in the surrounding waters of Huangyan Dao. The China Coast Guard (CCG) are intensifying monitoring and evidence collection concerning these ships. (CCG/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday intensified on-site surveillance and evidence collection after Philippine vessels illegally gathered in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao and engaged in activities unrelated to normal fishing operations.

The CCG has regulated the Philippine vessels at the scene in accordance with the law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)