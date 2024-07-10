Report shows excellent environmental quality of Huangyan Dao area

Xinhua) 13:14, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Huangyan Dao area in the South China Sea enjoys excellent environmental quality and healthy coral reef ecosystem, said a report released on Wednesday.

The Investigation and Assessment Report on Marine Ecology and Environment Status of Huangyan Dao was jointly released by multiple institutions under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Guangxi University.

The findings the report present are based on an on-site investigation conducted in May and June on various aspects of the marine ecology and environment in the Huangyan Dao area including seawater quality, coral communities and reef dwelling fish, as well as the comprehensive analysis and assessment utilizing previous scientific expeditions, research outcomes and satellite remote sensing survey results of the area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)