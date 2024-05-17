CCG intensifies monitoring and evidence collection in surrounding waters of Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 09:21, May 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows several Philippine ships gathering illegally and conducting activities irrelevant to legitimate fishing in the surrounding waters of Huangyan Dao. The China Coast Guard (CCG) are intensifying monitoring and evidence collection concerning these ships. (CCG/Handout via Xinhua)

