China coast guard patrols Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 14:43, November 14, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday conducted law enforcement patrols over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.
It is a lawful patrol activity to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said in a statement.
