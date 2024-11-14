China coast guard patrols Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 14:43, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday conducted law enforcement patrols over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.

It is a lawful patrol activity to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said in a statement.

