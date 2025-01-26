China Coast Guard monitors Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines on Friday dispatched a civilian vessel to deliver supplies to its illegally grounded ship at Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG) said.

Liu Dejun, the spokesperson, said the resupply mission was carried out after securing an approval from the Chinese side.

The CCG conducted verification and maintained oversight throughout the process, he added.

Liu urged the Philippine side to honor its commitments and work with China to keep the maritime situation under control.

"The CCG will continue its protection of rights and its law-enforcement activities in China's Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and its surrounding waters," the spokesperson said.

In May 1999, the Philippines "grounded" the tank-landing ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao. Despite Manila's repeated promise to tow it away, the ship has remained there for over 25 years.

