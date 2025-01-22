Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 10:33, January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, according to a statement issued by the China Coast Guard.

Since the start of January, the Fujian coast guard has deployed vessel formations to reinforce law-enforcement patrols and bolster maritime management of relevant waters.

The patrols aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests, lives and property of Chinese fishers, including those from the Taiwan region, and to effectively maintain the normal order of navigation and operation in the waters between Xiamen and Kinmen, said the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)