Kinmen receives first mainland tour group in four years

Xinhua) 08:32, September 23, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Kinmen on Sunday received its first tour group from the Chinese mainland in more than four years.

The group of 20-plus tourists arrived in Kinmen from Xiamen, Fujian Province, on the Chinese mainland, and will go on a two-day sightseeing tour that ends on Monday.

On Aug. 30, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the decision to resume allowing residents in Fujian Province to travel to Kinmen.

