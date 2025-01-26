Home>>
China expels Philippine vessels for unlawfully entering waters near Tiexian Jiao
(Xinhua) 08:36, January 26, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has expelled two Philippine vessels for unlawfully intruding into waters near Tiexian Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.
The vessels, which attempted to illegally land on the reef and collect sand samples on Friday, have been warned and driven away, according to CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun on Saturday.
Reiterating that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao and its surrounding waters, including Tiexian Jiao, Liu said the CCG will continue its law enforcement activities in waters under Chinese jurisdiction, in accordance with the law, to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
