China Coast Guard strengthens crackdown on maritime crimes

Xinhua) 08:11, January 27, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has strengthened its efforts to combat maritime crimes over the past year, handling a large number of smuggling and drug cases, the CCG said on Sunday.

The CCG handled a total of 601 smuggling cases and dismantled 32 criminal gangs in 2024, according to a themed interview on maritime law enforcement.

Efforts were made to take the initiative in the fight against drug crimes at sea, the CCG said, noting that five drug-related cases were solved and 3.8 tonnes of narcotics were seized in 2024.

An operation aimed at maintaining border security and immigration management was also launched in collaboration with immigration authorities last year, the CCG said.

More than 20 cases of people organizing illegal border crossings were uncovered in the operation, with over 130 criminal suspects apprehended.

