China's time-honored brands rewrite recipes for success

Xinhua) 15:13, April 01, 2025

CHENGDU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Is fermented tofu always salty? Defying tradition, Wangzhihe, a 356-year-old Chinese heritage brand, has introduced a pineapple-infused version of its iconic furu (fermented bean curd). This new take on a classic dish offers a creamy, subtly sweet twist, which is designed to captivate younger palates.

This bold reinvention was among the innovations showcased at the 112th China Food and Drinks Fair, held recently in the city of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Since its inception in 1955, the fair has been dubbed the "barometer" of China's food industry. It featured a dedicated zone for century-old brands, where household names unveiled products blending heritage with novelty, from durian-flavored guobaorou (sweet and crispy pork) to stinky tofu noodles and health-focused honey-infused vinegar.

"Time-honored brands carry unique craftsmanship, cultural depth, and enduring consumer trust," said Sun Yueting, vice president of the Beijing Time-Honored Brands Association. "Their vitality lies in continuous innovation."

At the event, 15 Beijing-based legacy brands formed a collective presence, reflecting a nationwide trend of revival.

A total of 1,455 "China Time-Honored Brands" were officially recognized, averaging 140 years in age and spanning 32 industries, with over 60 percent in food, catering and retail. Many are now going global, amassing overseas followings.

To stay relevant, brands like Laitangyuan -- a Chengdu-based sweet dumpling pioneer dating back to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) -- are reimagining traditions.

Known for its sticky-rice balls that "cling neither to chopsticks, bowls, nor teeth," the brand's packaging blends retro aesthetics with comic-inspired art and bold illustrations. Its innovation extends to fillings: panda-shaped dumplings, Sichuan hotpot-inspired flavors, and zero-sugar options catering to health-conscious and adventurous eaters alike.

"Meeting diverse demands and riding new trends are keys to longevity," said Luo Yanli, planning director of Chengdu Catering Company, which manages seven legacy brands including Zhongshuijiao (dumplings) and Longchaoshou (wontons).

At a recent parkside festival in Chengdu, a city famed for its green spaces, the brands set up stalls amid picnicking crowds, merging culinary heritage with modern leisure culture. The event generated over 100,000 yuan (around 14,000 U.S. dollars) in sales on its first day.

Innovation extends beyond products. Luzhou Laojiao, a renowned liquor brand, partnered with various food brands to host an outdoor festival in a Chengdu park, where visitors savored gourmet bites and premium baijiu while enjoying picturesque surroundings.

Meanwhile, the 102-year-old Heming Teahouse in Chengdu's downtown People's Park elevated traditional tea culture with an immersive theater experience. For 88 to 128 yuan, guests sip tea while enjoying Sichuan opera face-changing, long-spout tea-pouring performances, and ear-cleaning rituals.

"Quality and tradition must remain intact, but we must also embrace evolving consumer needs," said Zhu Yuanqing, who manages the teahouse.

While embracing diverse and personalized dining demands, time-honored brands can breathe new vitality into their legacy, Zhu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)