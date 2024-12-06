Chinese Food Carnival held in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 10:32, December 06, 2024

People pose for photos during the Chinese Food Carnival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 4, 2024. The Chinese Food Carnival was held here on Wednesday night, attracting over 200 guests from both China and Sri Lanka. (Photo by Zhou Hanqiu/Xinhua)

COLOMBO, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Food Carnival was held here on Wednesday night, attracting over 200 guests from both China and Sri Lanka.

Ruwan Ranasinghe, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, said in his speech that the friendship between Sri Lanka and China has a long history, and the two countries have been increasingly close in political, economic and cultural exchanges.

This food festival can not only attract tourists but also enhance mutual understanding and friendship, he said.

Qi Zhenhong, Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, said that cultural exchanges, including food culture, serve as an important bridge to enhance friendship between the peoples of China and Sri Lanka.

Both sides will continue to work hard to deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples and promote the continuous development of China-Sri Lanka relations, said Qi.

More than 10 Chinese food stalls were set up at the event, promoting China's rich tourism resources and diverse lifestyles.

Sri Lankan students performed Peking Opera, peacock dance, and Xinjiang dance at the event, participated in lectures on Chinese cuisine and the 24 solar terms, and cultural experience interactive workshops, thus gaining a firsthand experience of the rich and diverse Chinese culture.

"The culinary exchanges have deepened our cultural ties, bringing people together through the universal language of food. We look forward to more activities like this to bring the two peoples closer together," said A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka.

The event was guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and hosted by the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka.

A student performs traditional Chinese dance during the Chinese Food Carnival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 4, 2024. The Chinese Food Carnival was held here on Wednesday night, attracting over 200 guests from both China and Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)