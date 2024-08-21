Home>>
Trending in China | Hot dry noodles
(People's Daily App) 17:01, August 21, 2024
Hot dry noodles, or reganmian, are Wuhan's most famous noodle snacks. They are cooked in sesame and chili oil with pickled vegetables. During the mega metropolis's breakfast hours, these spicy noodles are available at various eateries and stands and in the hungry hands of on-the-go pedestrians.
