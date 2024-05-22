9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicks off in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 14:50, May 22, 2024

Chefs compete during the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 21, 2024. The 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicked off here on Tuesday, gathering chefs from around the world to compete in Chinese culinary skills in the three-day competition. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A chef competes during the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 21, 2024. The 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicked off here on Tuesday, gathering chefs from around the world to compete in Chinese culinary skills in the three-day competition. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A cuisine creation is seen during the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 21, 2024. The 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicked off here on Tuesday, gathering chefs from around the world to compete in Chinese culinary skills in the three-day competition. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A chef competes during the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 21, 2024. The 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicked off here on Tuesday, gathering chefs from around the world to compete in Chinese culinary skills in the three-day competition. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)