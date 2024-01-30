Trending in China | A taste of fermented bean curd

(People's Daily App) 16:10, January 30, 2024

Chinese people have a long history of preparing fermented foods at home, such as veggies and tofu. A favorite is preserved bean curd (doufuru), which can be used to flavor dishes or simply served with rice. The traditional fermentation process is complex, requiring precise temperatures and humidity levels. But once completed, this unique delicacy impresses with its powerful punch of tangy flavor.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Meng Jiahui)

