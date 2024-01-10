Home>>
Trending in China | Peking duck: a culinary feast with rich layers of taste
(People's Daily App) 17:07, January 10, 2024
Authentic Peking Duck features paper-thin, oily skin that perfectly complements a layer of sauce and the freshness of leek and cucumber. Each bite is an explosion of flavors that showcase the exceptional skills of Chinese chefs. Indulge in this highly sophisticated culinary masterpiece!
