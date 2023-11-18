Home>>
Trending in China| Chaoshan cuisine: The cultural legacy of wheaten food
(People's Daily App) 15:04, November 18, 2023
Wheaten food has a rich history in Chaozhou and Shantou, South China's Guangdong Province. They come in various varieties, each unique in their raw materials, shapes, and steaming methods.
(Source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
