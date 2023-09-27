Home>>
Delicate threads of tofu transcend culinary artistry
(People's Daily App) 16:29, September 27, 2023
Wensi Tofu, named after its inventor, is a traditional dish in the Huaiyang region, which dates back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The famous dish features a white and green color, tender tofu, and tasty soup. A square tofu is cut into more than 5,000 threads, demonstrating the excellent knife skills of the chef. The tofu is shredded to a hair-like marvel, melting in your mouth and leaving you breathless.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Reviving your taste buds: Cuisine in Yunnan
- Chinese company breaks national record with largest piece of tofu
- Trending in China | Hangzhou Cuisine: Fresh, tender, fragrant and rich
- Trending in China | Dandelion Delight: Unlock its hidden flavors
- Trending in China | Must-try potato recipes
- Trending in China | Making tofu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.