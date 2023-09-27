Delicate threads of tofu transcend culinary artistry

September 27, 2023

Wensi Tofu, named after its inventor, is a traditional dish in the Huaiyang region, which dates back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The famous dish features a white and green color, tender tofu, and tasty soup. A square tofu is cut into more than 5,000 threads, demonstrating the excellent knife skills of the chef. The tofu is shredded to a hair-like marvel, melting in your mouth and leaving you breathless.

