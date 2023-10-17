Trending in China | Tusun Jelly

(People's Daily App) 13:30, October 17, 2023

If you tour Xiamen, a city in East China's Fujian Province, you may come across tusun jelly for sale. However, many people might wince after learning about its ingredients. Tusun jelly is made from sipunculid, a species of sea worm found in muddy seabeds. When these sea worms are delicately cooked, their pectin mixes with the water, transforming into a jelly-like substance.

