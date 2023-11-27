Trending in China | Secrets of storage: Pickled food

For millennia, people have pickled their freshly harvested vegetables to survive the long winter months ahead. Today, pickled vegetables are an important part of many dishes, cuisines and diets. Let's take a bite into how pickling evolved.

(Video source: Kuaisho)

