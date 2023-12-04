Chefs from Chinese-funded companies attend cooking competition in Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:02, December 04, 2023

A chef presents his dish during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Guests taste dishes during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

A guest takes photo for a chef during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chefs hold dishes ready for display and review during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

A chef cooks during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chefs cook during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows a dish displayed during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows a dish displayed during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows a dish displayed during a food festival at Fotile Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. Chefs from nine Chinese-funded companies in Indonesia attended a cooking competition, and shared food with on-site guests during a food festival here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)