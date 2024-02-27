Traditional Fujian food, cultural event to be held in Singapore

Xinhua) 14:57, February 27, 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Hinghwa Food and Cultural Festival will be held from March 12 to 17 at Singapore's Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, according to Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network, organizer of the event, Tuesday.

Over 30 items of delicacies, desserts, and drinks made with fresh ingredients from Putian in east China's Fujian province will be available at the event.

Artists from Fujian will also perform Puxian opera, a long-lasting art form with historical roots in Tang and Song dynasties, during the festival.

"I hope this event can enable younger Hinghwa generations to learn more about traditions and help new immigrants engage in the local society," said Fong Chichung, president of Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network.

