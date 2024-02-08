Legendary return of Hunan cuisine: Pride of Hunan Cuisine Season 3 currently airing

(People's Daily App) 10:55, February 08, 2024

Hunan cuisine, renowned for its unique flavors and rich cultural heritage, has captivated countless discerning tastebuds. Pride of Hunan Cuisine, a Chinese-language documentary series, garnered compliments for its profound exploration of the province's cuisine and its people in its first two seasons. Now the third season is officially back, presenting a fresh global perspective and documenting the legendary stories of Hunan people and their cuisine as they venture beyond the province.

