China upgrades emergency response for low temperatures in Hunan
(Xinhua) 10:02, February 05, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management has upgraded the emergency response for disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions in central China's Hunan Province from level-IV to level-III on Sunday.
The ministry has also activated a level-IV emergency response for the same reason in east China's Jiangxi Province.
The ministry maintained the level-III emergency response in Anhui and Hubei, as well as the level-IV emergency response in Hebei, Shanxi, Jiangsu, Shandong, Henan, Chongqing, Guizhou and Shaanxi.
Since Saturday, the ministry and two other government departments have dispatched 60,000 disaster relief supplies to Anhui, Hubei and Guizhou, including cotton-padded coats and quilts.
