State Grid's Hunan branch goes all out to safeguard against ice, snow

Employees of State Grid Xiangxi Power Supply Company carry out a patrol on a 10-kV power transmission line to ensure its normal operation during the upcoming Spring Festival on Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo courtesy of State Grid Xiangxi Power Supply Company)

Staff from the State Grid Xiangxi Power Supply Company cleared vegetation and conducted a special patrol on power transmission lines located at an altitude of over 1,200 meters in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, on January 31.

State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd. has been working to clear vegetation in 85,000 locations along transmission and distribution lines since December 2023.

According to the National Meteorological Center, the central and eastern regions of China will experience a significant and prolonged winter rain and snow weather event from January 31 to February 5. Over the next 10 days, Hunan Province will encounter two rounds of rain, snow, and freezing conditions.

State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd. is actively implementing measures to efficiently handle rainy, snowy, and icy weather conditions. A dedicated workforce of 3,712 personnel has been deployed for ice-related tasks.

To ensure a swift response to emergencies, the company has deployed 107 mobile power supply vehicles and 1,016 emergency generators in areas severely impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, 92 dedicated power supply teams are working around the clock to support live-line operations, ice removal, and other repair tasks.

