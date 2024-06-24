Ready-made food enterprise expands production overseas

Xinhua) 10:20, June 24, 2024

GUANGZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The first Cantonese-style dumplings produced at the overseas "shared factory" of a ready-made food enterprise in south China's Guangdong Province appeared on shelves at a New Zealand chain store on Thursday, according to provincial agriculture authorities.

The shared factory is operated by a joint venture between Guangzhou WULIXING Food Technology Co., Ltd. and White Diamond Foods Limited in New Zealand. The joint venture selected dumplings as the first products that were likely to be accepted by New Zealand consumers.

Unlike the established export model of preparing ready-made food products in China and then packaging them for lengthy overseas shipment, this new approach sees Chinese companies provide production recipes and equipment, and New Zealand companies supply raw materials and technology, facilitating the local production and sale of fresher ready-made food products.

A representative of the Guangdong provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs noted that this cooperation model shrinks the production-to-consumption cycle and reduces costs, enabling overseas consumers to enjoy fresh Cantonese cuisine locally. The department hopes to promote the new model in more regions around the world.

