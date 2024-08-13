Home>>
Trending in China | Fiery Palace stinky tofu
(People's Daily App) 16:43, August 13, 2024
Fiery Palace stinky tofu is a traditional and popular snack from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province. Dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it has distinctive characteristics: black and crisp on the outside and white and tender on the inside. While it has a somewhat pungent smell, it tastes delicious and was listed on the provincial intangible cultural heritage list in 2009.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Fairy tofu: Green, clear and delicious
- 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine kicks off in Vancouver, Canada
- Traditional Fujian food, cultural event to be held in Singapore
- Ready-made food enterprise expands production overseas
- HainanOutlook | Competition to promote sour rice noodle held in S China
- Crayfish festival ignites summer gourmet feast in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.