Trending in China | Fiery Palace stinky tofu

(People's Daily App) 16:43, August 13, 2024

Fiery Palace stinky tofu is a traditional and popular snack from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province. Dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it has distinctive characteristics: black and crisp on the outside and white and tender on the inside. While it has a somewhat pungent smell, it tastes delicious and was listed on the provincial intangible cultural heritage list in 2009.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

