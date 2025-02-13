Centuries-old delicacy leaps into global kitchens

FUZHOU, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Legend has it that the aroma of a simmering stew caused a meditating Buddha to leap over a temple wall, giving rise to the name of the famed Fujian dish Fotiaoqiang, or "Buddha Jumps over the Wall," a culinary marvel that combines dozens of luxe ingredients in a single clay pot.

Once reserved for elite banquets and elaborate kitchen rituals, this "King of Fujian Cuisine" is now leaping into homes around the world, driven by China's booming ready-to-eat food industry and a push to popularize traditional cuisine.

For centuries, Fotiaoqiang has symbolized abundance and reunion in the culture of the eastern coastal province of Fujian. Its broth, distilled from a variety of materials including abalone, sea cucumber and aged wine, embodies a harmony of textures and flavors achieved through days of steaming, frying, and slow-braising each ingredient separately.

"The magic lies in preserving each component's distinct flavor while merging them into one dish," said Yang Weihua, a master chef and inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage.

However, this complex preparation process once made it a rarity, even in local restaurants. "We would only prepare it by reservation as sourcing rare ingredients alone takes days," Yang added.

The rise of China's pre-made meal industry, with annual output value estimated at 500 billion yuan (around 69.7 billion U.S. dollars), has redefined the market. In factories like Fujian Hydewin Marine Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd., automation and bulk sourcing have turned Fotiaoqiang into an affordable food.

"We procure ingredients globally so that we can cut costs without compromising quality," said company chairman Ou Yubin.

In addition, the company has developed a series of automated production equipment, with digital systems precisely managing every stage of the process -- from adding ingredients to simmering, freezing, and packaging -- ensuring consistent flavor in every product.

"The company runs two automated production lines for Fotiaoqiang pre-made meals, with an annual output capacity of up to 12 million servings," said Ou. "Once the product reaches consumers, they only need to heat it for a few minutes to savor the authentic flavor of Fotiaoqiang."

Fuzhou, the provincial capital, is home to more than a dozen companies that produce Fotiaoqiang pre-made meals, with an annual output value of about 1.5 billion yuan across the entire industry.

These products are exported to over 10 countries and regions, including those in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia, bringing the "taste of home" to overseas Chinese communities, said Zheng Lixing, secretary-general of a local Fotiaoqiang industry association.

In 2022, Fujian authorities rolled out the country's first safety and quality standards for pre-made Fotiaoqiang, mandating strict controls on ingredients, pricing tiers, and additives. "Consumers expect convenience, but they also demand authenticity," Zheng noted.

Companies also experiment with spin-offs like Fotiaoqiang instant noodles and rice bowls, targeting younger, busier diners. The industry is eyeing a national market worth 100 billion yuan.

For Fotiaoqiang inheritors like Yang the chef, the mass-produced version is a bittersweet evolution. "Nothing replaces the craftsmanship of slow cooking," he said. Yet he acknowledges the trade-off. "If industrialization preserves our heritage and feeds food enthusiasts, maybe Buddha wouldn't mind jumping over that wall again."

