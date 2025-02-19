Home>>
Trending in China | Taste of tradition: Nian Gao
(People's Daily App) 16:46, February 19, 2025
Nian Gao, or glutinous rice cake, is a traditional delicacy enjoyed during Chinese New Year. Whether dipped in sugar or cooked with vegetables, this dish symbolizes prosperity and growth in the year ahead.
