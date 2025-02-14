Home>>
Trending in China | Zhusheng Noodles
(People's Daily App) 15:57, February 14, 2025
Discover Zhusheng Noodles, or "bamboo pole" noodles, a traditional delicacy from Guangdong Province in South China. These noodles are crafted by skillfully rolling dough with a bamboo pole, ensuring an even press that results in their distinctive toughness. Recognized as a regional intangible cultural heritage, Zhusheng Noodles highlight Guangdong's rich food tradition.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
