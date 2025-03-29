Home>>
People participate in last Friday prayers of Ramadan in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 10:48, March 29, 2025
People participate in the last Friday prayers of Ramadan in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
