People participate in last Friday prayers of Ramadan in Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:48, March 29, 2025

People participate in the last Friday prayers of Ramadan in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)

